Where to enjoy live music this week

As the Thanksgiving festivities wind down, bask in the live local music all throughout Warwick.

Saturday, November 25

Get ready for an afternoon of soulful tunes starting at 2 p.m. as New York-based funk and R&B artist Dylan Doyle takes the stage at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, at 114 Little York Road.

Starting at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard, 25 Clearview Ln., Nailed Shutt will be treating the audience to a fusion of Americana, blues, reggae, and the timeless sounds of the Grateful Dead.

The Warwick DIY group presents a Doc Fry Music Session featuring Dead Tooth, an indie alternative band from Brooklyn, alongside local talents like Laces Out, a hardcore act from Warwick; Grandma, an indie artist; and The Sinnin Try-Angles. Immerse yourself in the creative atmosphere filled with zines and interactive art. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave, with tickets priced at just $5, for music enthusiasts aged 14 and above.

Experience the musical prowess of the three-piece group No Soap Radio as they take the stage at 7 p.m. for an unforgettable evening at Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way.

Vinyl Tap will transport you back in time with a performance of your favorite ‘80s and ‘90s hits starting at 8 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., Florida.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 St., Route 94 S., get ready for a night of fun and groovy classic rock favorites with the Free Shrimp band.

Sunday, November 26

Enjoy an afternoon of musical delights with Jack Grace at the Warwick Valley Winery from 2 to 5 p.m.

Nick Morizzo will take the stage at Clearview Vineyard, playing selections from classic rock, pop, and country at 2 p.m.

Beginning at 2 p.m., experience the acoustic duo Kobi and Al at the charming Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

At 2 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, The Updown Getdowns will get the party started with their energetic performance.

Sean O’Flynn will grace the Last Whisky Bar with his musical talents at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29

Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy the “After Party” in the upper barn at Blue Arrow Farm, at 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, which will also include a tree lighting and a “Griswold Tribute Christmas Party.” This is part of an ongoing Wednesday Winter Concert Series hosted by “Danny C.”

Thursday, November 30

Indulge in a classy cocktail while listening to the Pete MacDonald Trio at the Last Whisky Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, December 1

Kick off December with acoustic soloist Bill Ruddy at 6 p.m. at the Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave.

Back at the Last Whisky Bar, Lost Dogs will captivate the audience with their blend of rock, folk, outlaw country, and a touch of bluegrass beginning at 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., The Rated R Band will take the stage, delivering classic rock with powerful lead vocals.

Dive into the holiday spirit at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, with a mesmerizing performance of “The Nutcracker” starting at 7 p.m. Presented by the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, this classical ballet in two acts invites you to immerse yourself in a magical world of brave toy soldiers and dancing snowflakes. Tickets start at $17.85 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com, ensuring an enchanting experience to celebrate the festive season.