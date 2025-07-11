The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will present “West Point Block Party” on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. at West Point’s Trophy Point Amphitheater.

Get ready to dance and sing along with the West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band as they celebrate the summer with their own A-list playlist, featuring classic rock and pop favorites to old school hip-hop and R&B. All West Point families and the surrounding community are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of carefree summer fun with live music by the Army’s favorite party band.

This concert is free and open to all. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at Eisenhower Hall in West Point.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations and weather-related updates, log onto www.westpointband.com.