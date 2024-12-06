West Point Band holiday show this weekend

The West Point Band will present the “West Point Holiday Show” on Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. at Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Immerse yourself in the enchanting spirit of the holiday season with this cherished tradition that has delighted audiences for years. These performances are free and open to the public; seating is open and no tickets are required. For more information, visit westpointband.com.

The West Point Band will deliver holiday favorites, including classics like “Sleigh Ride” and music from “The Nutcracker,” as well as nostalgic hits like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “My Favorite Things.” Experience the all-new Hellcat feature aptly titled “The Noel-Cats,” as well as the return of “Little Dummer Boy,” back by popular demand. As always, the show will conclude with a visit from Santa Claus, with a chance to bring the little ones to meet him afterward in the lobby.

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations and updates, visit westpointband.com.