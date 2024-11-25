Warwick Valley Chorale announces 2024 holiday concerts

The Warwick Valley Chorale will offer three December performances of its 84th annual holiday concerts. Led by Director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by Gail Johnson, this season’s repertoire will include a program of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” as well as beloved seasonal favorites such as “The Holly and the Ivy,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Hanukkah Shalom,” famous opera choruses, selections of Broadway favorites from such shows as “Les Misérables” and “Hello, Dolly,” and many more.

The concerts will be presented at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church at 2440 Rt. 17A in Goshen on Sunday afternoon, December 8, at 3 p.m.; Grace Episcopal Church at 58 North St. in Middletown on Friday evening, December 13, at 7 p.m.; and St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church at 75 Sanfordville Rd. in Warwick on Sunday afternoon, December 15, at 3 p.m.

Admission is free; donations will be gratefully accepted. For further information, visit WarwickValleyChorale.org and the Warwick Valley Chorale Facebook page.