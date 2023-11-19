Warwick Valley Chorale announces 2023 holiday concert schedule

The Warwick Valley Chorale will offer three performances of its 83rd annual holiday concert series. This season’s repertoire will be led by Director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by Gail Johnson. It will include a program of John Rutter’s Magnificat, as well as seasonal favorites such as Winter Wonderland, Carol of the Bells, Hanerot Halalu, and more. The Chorale will also perform Rutter’s Magnificat in a return trip to Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, December 19.

The performances will take place at Grace Episcopal Church (58 North St., Middletown) on December 1 at 7 p.m., the Goshen Christian Reformed Church (2440 Rt. 17A, Goshen) on December 8 at 7 p.m., and St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church (75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick) on December 10 at 3 p.m.

The Goshen and Warwick concerts will also be livestreamed. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For further information, visit WarwickValleyChorale.org and the Warwick Valley Chorale Facebook page.