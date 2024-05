Warwick to host live free music this summer

The village of Warwick will be providing free live music at Railroad Green and Stanley Deming Park this summer, featuring a variety of acts and genres. All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on their scheduled dates. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for seating.

The full lineup can be found below:

Friday, May 31, Railroad Green: Ladies of the 80s

Saturday, June 8, Railroad Green: Stoneflower

Saturday, June 15, Railroad Green: New York Wind Symphony

Saturday, July 6, Railroad Green: Big Funk

Saturday, July 13, Railroad Green: OC5

Wednesday, July 17, Stanley Deming Gazebo: Chris Raabe Blues Band

Friday, July 26, Stanley Deming Gazebo: Art in the Park

Saturday, July 27, Stanley Deming Gazebo: E’lissa Jones

Friday, August 9, Stanley Deming Gazebo: Hudson Valley Jazz Fest

Wednesday, August 14, Railroad Green: Forever Young

Saturday, August 17, Stanley Deming Gazebo: Gunsmoke

Saturday, August 24, Railroad Green: Rockland County Concert Band

Saturday, August 31, Railroad Green: Some Guys & A Broad

Saturday, September 7, Railroad Green: Luisito Rosario Y Su Orquesta