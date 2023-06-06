Warwick. Music on McFarland presents Abbie Gardner in concert

Resonator slide guitarist and singer Abbie Gardner will perform blues and folk songs from her latest record, “DobroSinger” on June 11 at the Albert Wisner Public Library beginning at 2 p.m. The concert will be held indoors.

Abbie Gardner is a fiery dobro player with an infectious smile. Whether performing solo or with Americana darlings Red Molly, her acclaimed tales of love and loss, both gritty and sweet, are propelled by her impeccable slide guitar chops.

“DobroSinger” hit #11 on the Billboard charts in May 2022. Hear the stories behind the songs and learn a little about the dobro - a slap slide square neck resonator guitar.

Her live show is truly unique. As an award-winning songwriter, captivating vocalist, and a world-class lap style dobro player, she has an unmistakable sound all her own. This sound of vocals and dobro unaccompanied is masterfully captured on her 2022 CD “DobroSinger” - a raw, intimate recording full of blues, heartfelt ballads and the ache of the unknown. It’s quite a contrast to her previous CD, “Wishes on a Neon Sign” (2018) which featured a co-write with Chris Stapleton and leaned on full band production.

Though she has traveled around the world with Red Molly, Abbie stands strong as a solo act and has opened for Lori McKenna, Hot Rize, and Martina McBride.

The concert is funded by a gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located at 1 McFarland Drive in Warwick. For information, call 845-986-1047.