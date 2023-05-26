Warwick. Local songwriter performs benefit concert

The second annual Amity Foundation for Healing with Horses’ “Concert at the Farm” is slated for June 21. The rain or shine event will be held at the Amity Farm, 44 Amity Road in Warwick. Doors open to tour the facilities at 5 p.m. and a demo illustrating how horses help heal trauma follows at 5:30 PM.

Local talent Rob Cannillo, an accomplished singer/songwriter and storyteller with four CDs of original music to his credit, will perform. He has played a collection of renowned venues nationwide. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Cannillo will be joined onstage by his wife, Susan. They often travel in their hand and built a tiny camper that will be on display. The couple continues to perform across the Hudson Valley region to raise funds for a host of local community organizations. Cannillo is donating his time and remarkable talent so that people who can benefit from equine therapy can receive help on a sliding payment scale.

The Amity Foundation for Healing with Horses is a non-profit organization that uses the therapeutic power of horses to help those who have experienced the psychological, emotional, and relational effects of trauma. Fundraising enables the organization to provide services for free or on a sliding payment scale.

For further information log onto www.theamityfoundation.org or call 845-355-3582.