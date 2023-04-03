Warwick. An evening of song and dance

The Amity Gallery will present and evening of song and dance by the Dancing Crane Georgian Theater Youth Ensemble on Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m.

The seven-voice ensemble will perform Georgian traditional songs specially arranged by master Georgian singer Tengiz Shautidze. The singers have worked with the Georgian musical theater class for more than 10 years and have developed a sensitivity to the music and each other that gives not only great pleasure but a nuanced performance that add to the beauty of Georgian music.

Special guests will be master dances Tamar Tsivilashvili and Ilia Svianaidze and their students.

The Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick.

For more information, log onto www.dancingcrane.org.