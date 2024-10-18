Warm your October spirits with live entertainment

Fall is in full swing and while the foliage may already be dwindling, your entertainment options are heating up.

Saturday, October 19

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. at the 3rd Annual Flannel Fest at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester), with fall festivities.

At noon, head over to the Harvest Festival at Dubco Acres (65 4 Corners Rd., Warwick), where Vinyl Tapped will set the stage for a celebration of all things autumn.

At 1 p.m., Nailed Shutt kicks off the music at Tin Barn, bringing their blend of jam grass, alt-country, and reggae to the Flannel Fest crowd.

At 2 p.m., DUG The Band delivers rock covers at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick). There’s a $5 cover charge, but it’s included if you have UPick apple-picking reservations.

Meanwhile, Grapefruit Moon offers an eclectic mix of Americana and folk at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Rd., Warwick), and Uncle Shoehorn brings funky tunes to Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick).

As the day moves into the evening, head back to Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m. for a performance by the JD Brookband, while Nailed Shutt plays a second set at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake) at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Raabe rocks out with his blues-infused sound at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) at 7 p.m., and finally, wrap up the day with Some Guys & A Broad, who bring classic rock energy to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Sunday music starts at 1 p.m. with the Songwriter Showcase at Edenville General Store (240 Pine Island Turnpike, Warwick), featuring local talent in an intimate setting.

By 2 p.m., you’ll have plenty of options: The Chris Raabe Band takes the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery for a $5 cover, which is included with UPick apple-picking reservations, delivering a rockin’ set. Meanwhile, JP & Ed will be performing acoustic rock tunes at Applewood Winery, and OMG will bring Grateful Dead vibes to Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery.

At 3 p.m., head to Meadow Blues (8 Greycourt Avenue, Chester) to catch Joe Taino. Having played alongside legends like Johnny Winter, Gregg Allman and Carlos Santana, Joe brings decades of blues and R&B expertise to the stage. Tickets for his performance are $20 and available on Meadow Blues’ website.

Wednesday, October 23

On Wednesday, head to Blue Arrow Farm for Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night starting at 4 p.m. It’s also Family Trunk or Treat Night, with prizes for the best decorated hot rods, making it a fun event for all ages. The evening will feature live classic rock tunes by Some Guys & A Broad!

Thursday, October 24

Start your Thursday evening with Smittie at 6:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, performing soulful tunes. Then, at 7 p.m., head to Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) to catch Myles Mancuso, a talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Les Paul once said, “He reminds me of myself when I was a young boy,” so expect an impressive performance that blends skill and passion.

Friday, October 25

On Friday at 5 p.m., DJ Kayla will be back for another lively night of fun at Blue Arrow Farm. At 7 p.m., enjoy live music at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) with the talented Ray Longchamp. Alternatively, Nailed Shutt will perform at The Last Whisky Bar, and for those in the mood for blues, head to Cove Castle Restaurant where Popa Chubby & Mike Merritt, along with friends, will deliver a night filled with bluesy performances.