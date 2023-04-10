Tuxedo Park. Film festival features works from area students

The First Cut Film Fest will be held on April 18, 2023 at the George F. Baker High School Theater, 1 Tornado Drive in Tuxedo Park. The event features projects by Tuxedo, Monroe-Woodbury, North Rockland, and Suffern school district students. Doors open for general admission at 6:30 p.m.

A V.I.P. event included a red carpet walk, professional photo and video, poster signings and V.I.P. seating. Doors for V.I.P open at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for general admission.

Classic and limited 2023 tees will also be available for sale. General admission tickets are $10 and V.I.P. tickets are $25. Log onto www.tinyurl.com/FCFFGA and www.tinyurl.com/FCFFVIP to purchase tickets.

For more information, email clayton.chan@tuxedoschools.org.