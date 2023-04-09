Theater. One-act play series onstage at Orange Hall

“Anthropomorphosis” is an evening/afternoon of short one-act plays that explore human psychological and sociological behavior using their non-human characters. Cows, Horses, Spiders, Birds, and the Family Pets are featured in these original pieces from New York writers including Brian Petti, Larry Carr, Jamie Gerardi, David Groveman, and David H. Cohen.

The performances are presented by The Apprentice Players and the Arts and Communications Department of SUNY Orange. This theatre production is NOT meant for children.

The play will be onstage at the William and Helen Richards Theatre in Orange Hall, 24 Grandview Ave., Middletown on April 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 16 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the box office the day and evening of performance at $10 each for general admission. All payment forms are accepted. Free admission is open to current SUNY Orange students with college ID.

Email questions to peter.galipeau@sunyorange.edu.