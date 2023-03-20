Theater. Musical comedy ‘Curtains’ opening soon

It may be the end for one leading lady as the Warwick Broadway Collective and Warwick Center for the Performing Arts present the murder mystery comedy “Curtains” this weekend.

The show features members of the Warwick Broadway Collective and WCPA students, as well as several local professionals. Guest stars include Warwick business owner Tim Mullally, who has starred in Off-Broadway and regional productions at The Tank Theatre NYC, the Forestburgh Playhouse, Orange Hall Theatre, Cornerstone Playhouse, Museum Village Playhouse, and the Paramount Theatre, as the show-within-a-show’s flamboyant director, and Warwick native Stephanie Thiessen, who has performed in Broadway Equity Theaters across America, as the ill-fated diva Jessica Cranshaw.

The musical comedy whodunit transports audiences to Boston’s Colonial Theatre on opening night of a new musical, 1959. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, it’s up to one fast-talking local detective with a not-so-secret love of musical theater to find the killer—and ensure that the show will go on. Directed by Broadway’s Pat McRoberts (“Miss Saigon,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”), this hilarious comedy from the creators of “Chicago” and “Cabaret” is packed with quirky characters and catchy tunes that will appeal to audiences of all ages. The show includes choreography by Jessica McRoberts, whose Broadway credits include “Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark,” “Sweet Charity,” “Nine,” and “Follies,” and musical direction by local musician and music teacher Richard Schacher.

“Curtains” opens on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. with two more performances on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road in Chester. Tickets are available at warwickperformingarts.com. To enquire about group rates or for more information about WCPA’s upcoming musical theater programming, email info@warwickperformingarts.com.