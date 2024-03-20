‘The Scooches’ to play Meadow Blue Cafe

The “eclective melting pot” of musicians known as The Scooches are headed to Chester this weekend for a 3 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 23, at Meadow Blues Coffee in Chester.

The band was once described by “The Big Magazine” as “not just music forged from myriad sounds and cultural styles garnered from the genre and geography, but music of the world, about the world.”

Musicians Miles Griffith (voice), Nick Russo (banjo/guitar), Betina Hershey (voice/guitar), and Harvey Wirht (drums) will bring their unique blend of music and entertaining to Chester this weekend!

The band, which says it is concerned about issues such as social justice and climate change, lists a myriad of musical influences, including, but not limited to, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Santana and Jimi Hendrix.

For more information on The Scooches, visit TheScooches.com.