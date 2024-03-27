Surrealism in Orange County

You probably would not expect to find “surrealism” and “Orange County” in the same sentence, but they have a surprising connection. On April 13, the Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will host historian and Warwick resident Daniel Mack, who will shed light on the topic.

Mack will tell the story of how the Sugar Loaf farm of Swiss artist Kurt Seligmann became a magnet for international artists during the 1940s and 1950s. He will weave together the ties between surrealism and other art movements to war and significant issues of the time.

Daniel Mack is an artist, teacher and writer. He will include images, a question and answer time, as well as some hands-on surrealist activities. The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. in the Pomares Community Room at the Goshen Public Library (366 Main St., Goshen). For information, email goshenlibraryfriends@gmail.com.