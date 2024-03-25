SUNY Orange to present ‘The Spring Awakening Show’

The Apprentice Players and Arts and Communication Department at SUNY Orange will present “The Spring Awakening Show,” by Dakota Cohen, at The Richards Theater in Orange Hall on April 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on April 7 and 14 at 3 p.m.

The play, directed by David H. Cohen and Dakota Cohen, is an adaptation of a classic German teen comedy that unfolds in a 1950s TV studio, exploring themes of adolescence and societal repression.

The play opens within the confines of a TV studio, where an episode of a program titled “Spring Awakening” is being recorded. The story follows three teenagers — Malcolm, Morris, and Wendy — as they navigate the turbulent journey into adulthood. “The Spring Awakening Show” explores their quest for self-discovery, grappling with fundamental questions about life, sex, and personal identity while contending with the restrictive norms imposed by adults.

Tickets are $10 for general admission; students with valid ID enjoy free entry. A question and answer session will take place after the Saturday performances.