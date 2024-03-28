SUNY Orange lecture asks, can nuclear power reduce fossil fuel dependency?

On Wednesday, April 17, Charles Kocsis, a U.S. Navy veteran, retiree of Indian Point Energy Center, and current assistant professor at SUNY Orange, will discuss the varying ways to answer the question, should nuclear power play a role in reducing fossil fuel use?

This lecture will take place at 7 p.m. in the OBTC Great Room, 101 in Kaplan Hall, SUNY Orange.

Kocsis, who holds a BS in nuclear technology from Regents College (now Excelsior) and an MS from Georgia Institute of Technology, will discuss the fact and fiction of nuclear power plants during normal operations and accidents, as well as radiation exposures. He will also give a synopsis of the Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima accidents.

The conversation will also delve into the past, present, and possible future of the electric grid while moving away from fossil fuels. He will break down the arguments for not using nuclear power plants to help move away from fossil fuels and likewise arguments for using nuclear power plants to help move away from fossil fuels.

A Q&A time will be allotted.

Architects, engineers, and municipal officials will receive a certificate for one PDH-CEU for attendance.

The college garage in Kaplan Hall offers free, secure parking. For question, email cultural@sunyorange.edu; visit sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs for more information.