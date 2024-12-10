SUNY Orange Chamber Ensembles to perform free concert

The SUNY Orange Chamber Ensembles are giving a free concert that is open to the public on Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. in Orange Hall Gallery.

Under the direction of Richard Simon, the performance highlights “Waltz No.2 “from “The Suite for Variety Orchestra” by Dmitri Shostakovich and the rarely performed “Octet,” Op.80 by Heinrich Hofmann. Also, because it is the holiday season, the Ensembles offer the audience the opportunity to participate by playing a few festive sing-a-long tunes.

The Chamber Ensembles are comprised of eight musicians who are SUNY Orange music students or players from the local community: Donna Lavins (flute), Deborah Simons (clarinet), Lara Sibley (bassoon), Marcello Citriniti (tuba), Kareem Dilworth (violin), Caroline Tippin (violin), Sandy Brandman (viola), and Richard Simons (cello).

Orange Hall, with parking lot #1, is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues in Middletown.

For questions, call 845-341-4003.