Stroudsburg. Pocono Arts Council host grand opening of its new location at 530 Main St.

The Pocono Arts Council is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 530 Main St, Stroudsburg, held in conjunction with the annual Members’ Exhibition (May 6 – June 23).

The festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m., followed by remarks and a tour of the new space.

The annual Members’ Exhibition will showcase the original work of Pocono Arts Council members in categories including oil, acrylic, watercolor, works on paper, mixed media, photography, fine craft, sculpture and digital.

Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists and learn about their creative process. The work of these talented local artists will be on display in the galleries from May 6–June 23.

In addition to celebrating member artists and the new upscale setting on Main Street, the community will honor outgoing Executive Director Susan Randall for her years of dedicated service to the organization. Sue has been at the helm of the Pocono Arts Council since January 2018 and will retire at the end of May.

Randall has been instrumental in the growth and success of the Pocono Arts Council, so please join us in celebrating her legacy and the impact she has had on the arts community in the Poconos. \The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

Founded in 1975, Pocono Arts Council’s vision is to ensure the arts remain a vibrant cornerstone of community life throughout the Pocono region. Join us in our mission to foster and support the arts through connection, education, and advocacy! For further information, visit www.poconoarts.org, email info@poconoarts.org or call 570-476-4460.