‘Stories & Songs II’ at Cornerstone Theatre Arts

Kick-off the Cornerstone Theatre Arts’ 15th year at The Goshen Music Hall. After a successful staging last year, Cornerstone Theatre Arts has decided to explore all new musical figures in this year’s cast-created offering, “Stories & Songs II,” which will be performed February 22 and 23 and March 1, 2, 8, and 9 — all beginning at 2 p.m.

The show is directed by Ken Tschan and Marianne Ciuffetelli. Lights and sound are by Ralph Zaccagnino. The cast features Crystal Von Oesen (Sara Bareilles), Jason Luna (John Newton/Amazing Grace), Desmond Smith (Luther Vandross), Wendy Francisco (Billie Holiday), Cara Dibdin (Eva Cassidy), William Odell (David Gates), Sara Johnson (Jewel), Pete Bidoglio (The Funk Brothers), Emma Jorgensen (Donny Hathaway), Marianne Ciuffetelli (Michelle Phillips), and Ken Tschan (Bruce Springsteen).

The theater is located at 223 Main Street in Goshen; it’s a second floor walk-up.

Tickets are $25 per person. Visit Cornerstonetheatrearts.org or the theater’s Facebook page for ticket information.