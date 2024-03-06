St. Patrick’s Day family craft event coming this Sunday

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame will be hosting a family-friendly crafting event for Saint Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children will create lucky hats to wear to the parade and Leprechaun noisemakers to shake. Participants will also play games, enjoy refreshments and ride on the Harness Racing Simulator. The cost is $10 per child and adults are free. Supplies are limited. The Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. and passes in front of the Museum, located at 240 Main Street, Goshen. For more information, contact Kristin Roberts at 845-294-6330 or education@harnessmuseum.com.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For information on all the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, visit harnessmuseum.com. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.