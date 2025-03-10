St. Patrick’s Day craft event at the Harness Racing Museum

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame will hold a Saint Patrick’s Day family craft event on Sunday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children will create lucky horse hats to wear to Goshen’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and shamrock noisemakers to shake. Participants may play games, enjoy refreshments and ride on the Harness Racing Simulator. The cost is $10 per child; adults are free. Each child receives a small gift. Supplies are limited.

The 48th annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade begins at 2 p.m. and passes in front of the museum (240 Main Street, Goshen). For more information, contact Kristin Roberts at 845-294-6330 or education@harnessmuseum.com.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For information on all the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, visit harnessmuseum.com. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.