Spring Fest expands with Savage Wonder in Sugar Loaf

Sugar Loaf, NY- - Hudson Valley’s “arts and crafts hamlet” will celebrate the Sugar Loaf Spring Festival throughout the artisan hamlet of Sugar Loaf, NY. The annual event features an array of street vendors, food purveyors, and entertainers on Sunday, May 29, as part of the Memorial Day weekend celebration, a rain or shine event.

While the Spring Festival celebrates decades of springtime tradition in the Lower Hudson Valley, the 2022 festival is co-hosted by the Savage Wonder Festival of military veteran performers. Savage Wonder brings nationally recognized acts to Sugar Loaf, expanding music and art exhibits and performances, while welcoming attendees of all ages.

Local shops will display new spring merchandise and longtime favorite goods, both handmade and hand-selected. Streets will be lined with visiting artists and makers. A mix of cultural and local cuisine will be offered from established eateries in Sugar Loaf and pop-up food and craft beverage vendors.

Entertainment will abound. Visitors can catch glimpses of resident makers creating their works of art and listen to outdoor musical performances.

The pre-Revolutionary Arts and Crafts Hamlet of Sugar Loaf, NY is a historical community of eclectic artisans and curated businesses. Home to more than 40 shops, studios, a performing arts theatre, restaurants, a winery, and a craft brewery, the community offers a mix of traditional and contemporary. Sugar Loaf, NY is located in the lower Hudson Valley, one hour from NYC and open year-round.

Festivities are scheduled throughout the Sugar Loaf hamlet and at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.