Spring family fun craft workshop at the museum

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, located at 240 Main Street, Goshen, New York on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a fun-filled family event. Children can decorate Easter-themed tins and create horsey egg holders with baby chicks inside and bunny egg holders.

Enjoy refreshments, horse-themed games, an egg hunt, and a ride on the Harness Racing Simulator. At 11 a.m. the egg hunt will be held either in the courtyard or inside the museum, depending on the weather, and will be divided into age groups. Art supplies are limited. The cost is $10 per child; parents are free.

Programs are made possible with support from the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For more information about the museum and its offerings, contact Kristin Roberts at 845-294-6330, education@harnessmuseum.com or visit harnessmuseum.com.