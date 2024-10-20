Spookley comes to Sugar Loaf

Best-selling children’s author Joe Troiano, of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” fame, will be holding a book reading/signing on October 26 at Océane Vineyards at 3:30 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Eureka Books and more.

Spookley has sold over 8 million books and the beloved film is an annual staple on the Disney Channel and Netflix. The movie and its sequel — “Mistletoe and the Christmas Kittens” — was produced by Troiano and local resident Jeffrey Zahn, who together wrote all the songs.

The story is about a square pumpkin born into a pumpkin patch of round pumpkins, who tease Spookley about his shape, until a terrible storm comes and Spookley saves the day — proving that the things that makes us different are the things that make us special.

Océane Vineyards is at 1661 Kings Highway, Chester. The event is free. For more information, visit oceanevineyards.com or text: 201-988-8865.