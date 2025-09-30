Special screening of ‘Winter of the Witch’ at the library

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will present a special screening of Winter of the Witch, a charming short film made in Goshen in 1969, on Friday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pomares Community Meeting Room.

Filmed on location at a historic Victorian brick home on 30 Phillips Place — which is still standing today — “Winter of the Witch” combines local history, children’s literature, and vintage Hollywood charm. The film stars Hermione Gingold, with Anna Strasberg and Burgess Meredith (narrator) rounding out the cast. Local Goshen residents served as stand-ins during the filming.

Based on the children’s book “Old Black Witch” by Harry and Wende Devlin, this 25-minute film enjoyed national exposure after being recommended by Parent’s Magazine and distributed to elementary schools across the country. For many who grew up in the 1970s and 80s, it became a rainy-day classroom favorite. Today, it remains a nostalgic favorite for adults who remember the film’s cozy haunted house, magical pancakes, and gentle humor.

Families and community members of all ages are invited to attend. Children are encouraged to bring a pillow or blanket to sit up front near the screen. Halloween costumes are welcome and light refreshments will be served.

This free event is sponsored by the Junior Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society,