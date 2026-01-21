‘Sock Hop’ coming to SPAC

Core Theatre Group and is turning back the clock and cranking up the volume with THE SOCK HOP, a high-octane celebration of the rockin’ 1950s — packed with iconic music, irresistible rhythms, and serious retro style.

Slip into your sharpest ’50s threads and Jitterbug, Twist, and Hand Jive the night away to the sounds that defined a generation. Featuring live music from 1950s rock band CICADA ’57 and special guest Erin Crosby, this event will have audiences dancing through hits by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, The Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Connie Francis, and more.

Feeling a little dance-floor shy? Don’t sweat it — designated and VIP seating will be available, so everyone can soak in the vibes.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7 as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 8 at the Pavilion Stage of the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road in Chester. Log onto https://shorturl.at/04Fpu for ticket information.

Shine those shoes, tease that hair, and come rock around the clock with CTG - it’s gonna be a gas!