‘Sharing your cancer story ... can be healing and give others hope’

Tim Sohn, a 16-year cancer warrior, has written a book – “Perspectives On Cancer: Cancer Patients, Survivors & Supporters Share Their Stories” – to let other cancer patients, survivors and supporters know they are not alone and to encourage them to share their stories – when they are ready.

The book, which is available at PerspectivesOnCancer.com, includes Sohn’s cancer story and perspectives, as well as the stories of 10 others in the cancer community who have shared their stories on the show he co-created, a weekly, global livestreamed show called “Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer,” which takes place every Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

Featured authors in the book include: Erica Neubert Campbell, Mark Kageyama, Angelica Alen, Suzanna Webb, Tim McDonald, Steve Sullivan, Savio P. Clemente, Kara Onorato, Lori Baker-Schena and Terri Tomoff.

‘Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer’

Sixteen years ago when he was in his 20s, Sohn was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and never planned to share his cancer story publicly.

However, he started sharing his story for the first time in June 2021 and many times since then at in-person and virtual events, on podcasts, livestreamed shows and on blogs.

“By sharing your cancer story, you will connect with other cancer patients, survivors and supporters, it can be healing and give others hope,” Sohn said. “We all have our own cancer stories, none of them are exactly the same, but we can relate about certain things – whether it’s survivors guilt, the physical or mental effects of cancer, the financial burden and more.”

In November 2021, Sohn co-created the global, weekly livestreamed show “Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer,” a safe space where cancer patients, survivors and cancer supporters come together to share their stories and connect, as well as find resources that provide healing, hope and resilience.

This book is an extension of the show.

Sohn has also created an annual Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer In-Person Event, which is coming up Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 at Marywood University in Scranton.

The event is for cancer patients, survivors and supporters to learn, be inspired and feel supported. This year’s theme is “Education & Inspiration for Healing, Hope & Resilience.”

Find more information and to sign up for the event, visit PerspectivesOnCancer.com.