‘Scenes and monologues’ showcase returns to Chester library

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts, Inc. (aftspa.org) in Goshen will be holding another “scene and monologues showcase” at the Chester Public Library (1784 Kings Highway, Chester) on Saturday, February 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Some of the scenes and monologues to be performed come from such notable productions as, “Heat,” “Loon Lake,” “Bridesmaids,” “Caddyshack,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Patch Adams,” and “Macbeth,” to name just a few.

AFTSPA is a 501c3 organization that trains and develops local talent to fulfill the growing demand for skilled workers in the global broadcast and entertainment industry. For more information, visit aftspa.org.