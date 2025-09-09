‘Ripcord’ with Cornerstone Theater Arts at the Music Hall

Fan-favorite “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire - the story of two elderly women thrown together by a comic cosmic force possessed of a wicked sense of humor - is coming to Goshen Music Hall.

The action takes place in a sunny room on an upper floor in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. When the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly “harmless bet” between the women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Directed by Evelyn Albino, “Ripcord” features Cornerstone actors Carol MacAdam, Susan Mormile, Benedict Hudson, Mark Von Oesen, Crystal Von Oesen, and Robert Albino. Ripcord” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, serving the Dramatists Play Service collection.

The production dates are Saturday Sept. 13, 20, 27 and Friday Sept. 19 and 26 at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

The second floor walk-up Goshen Music Hall theater is located at 223 Main St.

Tickets are $25. For ticket information, visit the Box Office at Cornerstonetheatrearts.org.