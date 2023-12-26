Ring in the New Year with a live performance

As we approach the final notes of the year, Warwick is tuning up for a weekend of rhythm to end the year and midweek performances to start the year on a high note.

Saturday, December 30

Starting at 2 p.m., Ryan Marks and his four-piece band will captivate the audience at the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, 114 Little York Road, with their eclectic mix of tunes.

Julia Roome, the youngest contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice” at age 13, takes the spotlight at Dubco Acres, 65 Four Corners Road starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for this incredible performance are $12 and available for purchase online.

At 7 p.m., prepare for a soulful experience with Jackie & The Boomers, a renowned tri-state area band, at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S, welcomes back the rockin’ American country tunes of the Black Dirt Bandits at 8:30 p.m. for a night of foot-stomping fun.

End your night at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., and let the Bendy Effect serenade you with their soulful hits.

Sunday, December 31: New Year’s Eve

Starting at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Van Robinson takes the stage solo, creating a serene backdrop for the end of the year.

At 2 p.m. at the Warwick Winery, The Arborline will enchant the audience with their folk duo performance.

Ring in the New Year starting at 7 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, with Tin Barn’s Keg Drop and the versatile tunes of Hudson Blue, featuring all your favorites, requests, sing-alongs, and a mix of rock, dance, and party hits.

Or, starting at 9 p.m., celebrate the NYE festivities with Guilty as Hell, playing classic and southern rock, alt, pop, and even some country hits.

Wednesday, January 3

Danny C’s Wednesday concert series continues at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road. Starting at 5 p.m., don’t miss the 2nd Annual Hangover Ball with a performance by The Harrisons and prizes for the best hangover costume. PJs are welcome, and expect noise makers, hangover ball hats, and horns!

Thursday, January 4

The Erick Strockman Trio will weave their musical magic at the Last Whisky Bar, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 5

Friday night at the Last Whisky Bar, Strings Attached will take the stage, performing your rock and pop favorites live. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove into the new year.