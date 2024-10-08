Rick Savage & Soartet to perform Oct. 13

On Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. Rich Savage & Soartet will perform at the Amity Gallery. Rich Savage & Soartet has a unique sound with a unique repertoire of originals and standard tunes.

“They keep their jazz muscles strong and supple and have an ensemble with an original sound and an intimacy that comes from hundreds of hours playing and performing together,” Amity Gallery said in its announcement.

The quartet is comprised of veteran NYC jazz musicians Rick Savage on trumpet, David Janeway on piano, David Kingsnorth on bass, and Elliot Zigmund on drums. These musicians have worked and/or recorded with Bill Evans, Michel Petrucciani, Stan Getz, Tania Maria, Art Farmer, The Supremes, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennett, John Abercrombie, Blood Sweat & Tears, Benny Golson, Sonny Fortune, Billy Hart, and others. They are seasoned jazz educators and have performed workshops and clinics throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20. The Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Road, Warwick. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.