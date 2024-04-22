Rick Savage Quartet to play Amity Gallery

The Amity Gallery will present The Rick Savage Quartet in concert on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. The Quartet features veteran NYC jazz musicians Rick Savage on trumpet, Eliot Zigmund on drums, David Janeway on piano, and David Kingsnorth on bass.

Individually they have worked and/or recorded with Bill Evans, Michael Petrucciani, Stan Getz, Tania Maria, Art Farmer, The Supremes, John Abercombie, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennet, Gerry Mulligan, Blood Sweat & Tears, and many others.

They are seasoned jazz educators and have performed workshops and clinics throughout the U.S. and abroad. The show will take place at the Gallery, at 110 Newport Bridge Road, Warwick. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.