Prizgintas takes his cello across Orange County

Historian and musician Alex Prizgintas will be back with his cello, this time at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) on Friday, April 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

According to Prizgintas, the audience shouldn’t expect the usual classical tunes of the cello, like Bach and Beethoven. This time around he’ll delve into some more contemporary tunes, like “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction” or Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4.”

And if the mood is right, he may play a few selections from home-grown jazz artists like Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, and Dizzy Gillespie. All are welcome to attend.

Then on April 11, at 6:30 p.m., Prizgintas will stop by the Florida Public Library (4 Cohen Circle, Florida) for a more traditional performance.

”Some of my favorite additions include the Baroque cello suites of J.S. Bach, Latin tangos such as Astor Piazzolla’s ‘Libertango,’ and opera selections like Donizetti’s ‘Una Furtiva Lagrima’ and Verdi’s ‘La Donna Mobile’ said Prizgintas. “I enjoy the lyricism of opera, especially when contrasted by the counterpoint of jazz by masters like Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie and Dave Brubeck. And then, there are times where I stray towards the rebellion of the mid-to-late 60s British Invasion with groups like Cream, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Procol Harum, The Kinks, and The Zombies — to name just a few.”