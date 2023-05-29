Port Jervis. Vehicle and train show on June 17

Join the Dining Car Society and Operation Toy Train for the Rubber and Steel Vehicle and Train Show on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at historic Erie Turntable in Port Jervis, 86 Pike St.

Trains, trucks, cars, military vehicles, turntable and locomotive demonstrations and railroad exhibits will all be featured.

General admission is $5.00 and show vehicles attend free. Hot dogs and burgers will be available during the event.

The first joint event of Operation Toy Train and the Dining Car Society – two of the most active railroad preservation and restoration organizations in the northeast who collectively maintain 24 pieces of railroad equipment – was for Memorial Day of 2022. Over the last 12 months, the organizations have been busy coordinating on-site events, restoring, painting, and upgrading our equipment, and performing a host of mechanical repairs and improvements to our locomotives and power.

While some of the progress is not immediately evident to the public, all activities have contributed heavily to the betterment of the individual groups and to the success of our Port Jervis Transportation History Center.

The groups joined forces for the successful 2023 opening of the Tri-States Railway Preservation Society museum boxcar and will be working together again for the “Rubber & Steel” vehicle and train show.

For more information, call 765-999-1775 or email info@operationtoytrain.org.