Poetry reading at Chester Public Library

In honor of National Poetry Month, local poets Mary Makofske and Donna Reis will read from their work at the Chester Public Library (1784 Kings Highway, Chester) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Makofske is the author of six books. The latest, “No Angels” (Kelsay, 2023), has been nominated by her publisher for the Eric Hoffer Award. Her poems have appeared in 75 journals and 21 anthologies and been nominated four times for the Pushcart Prize.

Reis is the author of three chapbooks and two full-length collections: “Torohill” (Deerbrook Editions, 2022) and “No Passing Zone” (Deerbrook Editions, 2012), which was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. She is co-editor and contributor to the anthology, “Blues for Bill: A Tribute to William Matthews” (The University of Akron Press, 2005). Her poems have appeared in numerous journals.

Both poets believe that poetry should appeal to all readers in both its language and subject matter. Their poems often focus on family and the natural world.