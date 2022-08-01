Plein air fest in fall for Tuxedo

Tuxedo Art and Music announced they will again sponsor a Plein Air Festival this fall. Artists will have the opportunity to capture regional vistas and landmarks, including autumn color schemes in Sterling Forest, Harriman State Park and historic landmarks throughout Tuxedo.

Guided by a virtual map, artists, residents and nature and art lovers are encouraged to explore sites and landscapes throughout Tuxedo.

Painting will take place Tuesday, September 27-30, culminating in a “Meet the Artists Reception” on Friday, September 30 at the Tuxedo Train Station, 6-8 p.m. Artists’ work will remain on exhibit and sale through the weekend and coincide with the Tuxedo Farmer’s Market.

This year, the exhibit will feature a silent auction. Artists contribute a small painting (5x7) for bidding and bidding for each piece starts at $35. This has been added to the program at the suggestion of last year’s attendees who asked for a price point that would allow them to own a beautiful fine art painting.

The event is open to plein air artists throughout the Hudson Valley. Limited space is available and participants are on a first come basis.