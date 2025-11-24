Orchestra holiday concert sells out

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s (GNSO) annual holiday celebration, “Tidings of Joy,” which will be held on Dec. 13, 2025 at Aquinas Hall on the Mount Saint Mary College campus at 4 p.m., has completely sold out for the fifth year running.

“The response has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Music and Artistic Director Russell Ger. “Over the years, the GNSO has explored an incredible treasure trove of seasonal music, from the sounds of the Renaissance all the way to today’s modern hits — and everything in between. This year is a delicious smorgasbord of all your favorites, plus a few exciting new surprises just for fun.We’re heartbroken we can’t accommodate everyone, but we’re so grateful for this community’s incredible support.”

The sold-out celebration features a brilliant lineup of guest vocalists, including acclaimed performers fresh from Broadway and the Metropolitan Opera. Their extraordinary artistry, combined with the orchestra’s signature warmth and versatility, has made this concert a highlight of the region’s cultural calendar — and clearly, one of the hottest tickets of the season.

This concert has no seats remaining, but GNSO tickets for the 2026 season can make a wonderful present for the music lovers in your life. To purchase gift tickets or to join the mailing list for early notification about next year’s holiday concert, call (845) 913-7157 or log onto https://shorturl.at/lkR2v.

Founded to enrich the region’s artistic landscape, the GNSO presents a diverse range of performances — from classical masterworks to innovative contemporary programs — featuring talented local musicians and distinguished guest artists.