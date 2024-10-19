Old-fashioned Halloween open house

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen on Saturday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a fun-filled Halloween celebration and a walk through the museum’s “spooky stable.” Participate in creepy crafts — making ghostly wind socks and cat, bat, or spider masks. Play hauntingly fun games like pumpkin bowling and bat toss. Pick a pumpkin from the patch and add creepy decorations to frighten off those scary Halloween spirits. There will be skeleton toy horses and treats while supplies last. The Halloween adventure will be topped off with a heart-pounding ride on the museum’s Harness Racing Simulator.

Children are encouraged to come in costumes of all kinds. Pumpkins are limited and are first come, first served. The first 50 children pay $10 and receive a pumpkin to decorate. Bring your own pumpkin and the decorations will be provided. Parents are free. Reservations are not accepted. All supplies are limited.

Pumpkins are provided by the Manza family.

Programs are made possible with support from the United States Trotting Association and the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For further information on the Museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, contact the Education Department at 845-294-6330 or email education@harnessmuseum.com. For information on Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, visit harnessmuseum.com. The museum is at 240 Main Street, Goshen, and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.