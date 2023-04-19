Newburgh. ‘One Art: A Music & Poetry Performance’ at SUNY Orange

Music and Poetry complement each other naturally - so, when two friends who are award winners in their fields of music and poetry work together, a beautifully thoughtful performance emerges. Such is the event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 when musician/composer James Emery and poet Paul Kane bring their collaborative program One Art: A Music & Poetry Performance to the OBTC Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall at 7:30 p.m.

And the dynamics of sound will be much larger than Emery’s Jimmy D’Aquisto, hand-built, archtop, acoustic guitar and Kane’s soft, yet distinctive speaking voice. Emery will be playing with his fellow members of the String Trio of New York, Rob Thomas on five-string violin, and Tony Marino, on acoustic bass. In addition, veteran jazz drummer/percussionist Thurman Barker will join them to further enlarge the sound.

In 1977, Emery formed the String Trio of New York, which brought the genre-busting sounds of chamber jazz to the forefront. By definition, chamber jazz “combines jazz, western classical, world-music, and experimental forms into a cohesive palette of sonic textures and adventurous energy,” JazzTimes observed. “No individual or ensemble has done more to demystify chamber jazz, and to realize its potential for warmth, sensuousness, and beauty...than the String Trio of New York.”

Virtuoso guitarist and composer James Emery has received international recognition for his distinctive and highly original approach to both improvisation and composition. With the String Trio of New York, James Emery has enjoyed his most renown and appreciation of his acclaimed work. However, additionally, Emery leads his own trio, quartet, sextet, and septet, and performs solo concerts. A composer of great scope and depth, he has composed for chamber groups, jazz ensembles, solo guitar, chamber orchestra, and symphony orchestra.

Come to the Great Room in Kaplan Hall for a sure-to-be memorable evening of music and poetry while viewing the Hudson River. Kaplan Hall is situated on a bluff overlooking the Hudson River and the Great Room has two walls of glass offering full view of the river.

Admission is $5, cash or check only. Parking is free in the college garage at 73 First St., Newburgh. Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu. Log onto the website at sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.