New art gallery opens at Goshen Public Library

The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (366 Main Street, Goshen) has a new art gallery in the Pomeras Community Room. The inaugural show curated by the Goshen Art League opened on February 7, and will remain on display until April 3. The show, titled “Winter/Literary Exhibit,” focuses on the theme of winter and literature and features over 40 works by local artists in a variety of mediums.

“The opening of the gallery is an important milestone for the Goshen Public Library and we are so very pleased to be able to share it with the Goshen Art League! The creation of public space was an important goal when building the new library and it is lovely to see it come true,” said Director Catherine Lemmer.

The public is invited to view the show during library hours with exceptions for when the room is in use for library programs (check the Library’s online calendar for program dates).

The public is invited to an artist reception on Sunday, March 3, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., in the Pomeras Community Room. While not required, the Library asks for guests to register online ahead of time to help with event preparation (goshenpubliclibrary.org ) .

Information on the gallery and how to submit an exhibit application is available on the Library’s website or by calling 845-294-6606. Inquiries regarding Goshen Art League membership or any of the art in the exhibit should be directed to goshenartleague@gmail.com.