Music. ‘Honoring Stanley Curtis through Song’ on June 4

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, celebrate Stanley Curtis via what he enjoyed most: music.

Curtis’ tenor was heard so often around his home, as a professor at SUNY Orange, and when he was demonstrating to or soloing with his beloved Warwick Chorale, which he directed and conducted for 34 years. Then, three years ago, Covid-19 took his life.

In the spirit of Stanley Curtis’ ever-present smile and sparkling eyes, the Warwick Chorale lives on singing joyously as was always his intention.

Now under the leadership of highly experienced and well-known musical director Ron DeFesi, the Chorale has answered the invitation to perform at SUNY Orange for the “Honoring Stanley Curtis through Song ~ the Warwick Chorale” event. DeFesi has carefully planned a lively program “The Three B’s, Old and New” with many arrangements of favorite and familiar classical and contemporary music, including ten selections by Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms representing the “old” and Bock, Bernstein, and Berlin from the “new” modern era.

It will be held at the the William and Helen Richards Theatre at Orange Hall, located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues in Middletown at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Contact Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu for information.