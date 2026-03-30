Music for the Week: Start April off with classic rock, folk and more

Saturday, April 4

Enjoy your afternoon at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd., listening to the folk sounds of Arborline starting at 2 p.m.

Music is back at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Rd., starting at 4:30 p.m. with a duo set by Brian and Rosie!

Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass, hosts Decades of Dance featuring freestyle, disco, salsa, and more with J.I. Starr at 6:30 p.m., so get ready to move!

City Winery Hudson Valley, 23 Factory St., Montgomery, hosts American singer, songwriter, and author Mike Doughty. Best known as the founder and frontman of Soul Coughing, he’ll be making a stop on his solo tour! Tickets for this 7:30 p.m. show can be purchased on their website.

At 8 p.m., Alex Hanies kicks off his set at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, and at 9 p.m., High Noon brings country sounds to the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M.

Wednesday, April 8

Looking for a midday treat? Head to the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center, 232 Creamery Pond Rd., for Lunch and a Show featuring a Patsy Cline tribute starting at 1 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with a set by Duckface and an Adult Easter Egg Hunt & “Best” Easter Bonnet Contest with prizes for Men’s & Women’s winners.

Thursday, April 9

Return to Blue Arrow Farm for another show at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats!

Friday, April 10

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., welcomes Anthony Esposito to the stage at 5 p.m. for an acoustic set.

At 6 p.m., Pauly Di Dio brings his songs to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94S., while Junior Mack brings the blues to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., at 7 p.m.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Music For Humanity hosts a free concert at The Common Good, 119 Canal St., Ellenville, featuring multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jim Pospisil.

The Last Whisky Bar welcomes Electric RED for a set starting at 8 p.m., and at 8:30 p.m., DoG PaRtY brings all the classic rock you need to Barrel 29, 28 N Main St.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.