Music for the Week: Father’s Day festivities and more fun to enjoy.

Saturday, June 20

Start your morning at Greenwood Lake’s Lakeside Farmer’s Market at Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., with a set by Camden Tracy.

At noon, Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, welcomes the reimagined Grimm fairytale Hansel & Gretel to their stage with iconic ‘90s music and musical theater dance. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 1 p.m., Dan Brother kicks off his set at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road. Simultaneously, Rushing Ducks, 2 Greycourt Ave., hosts their 3rd Annual Surf-a-thon Fundraiser featuring ‘71 Super Creep, Sci Flies, Northern Tides, and Bobby Edge. Enjoy a fun day raising money for Hudson Valley Grief Services with raffles, giveaways and flash tattoos!

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, 366 Main Street, welcomes the third and final Spring 2026 ‘Music Connects Us’ concert series featuring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jim Pospisil at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, welcomes back Crush, while Nailed Shutt delivers jam tunes to Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road.

At 4:30 p.m., Jeremy Langdale will provide acoustic tunes at Applewood Winery, and at 5 p.m., you can catch another viewing of Hansel & Gretel at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, welcomes OC5 to their stage for pop and rock hits as part of their Sunset Series at 5 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

The Railroad Green, Railroad Ave., brings West African Balafon Jazz Fusion to Warwick with Sound Bridges starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes Good Time Charlie for a night of covers. Or catch the Tonebenders at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 - Father’s Day

Music kicks off at 2 p.m. across the region. Enjoy folksy tunes at Applewood Winery by Arborline, hear Kobi & Al’s pop covers at Fence Road Farm Brewery, or catch Vera & The Force playing covers from the ‘60s to today at Warwick Valley Winery.

At 3 p.m., Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., hosts Deep Chemistry and their eclectic mix of covers including Prince, Phish, MJ, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Zeppelin, and more, on their outdoor stage.

At the same time, Sway brings a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll set to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass.

At 4 p.m., Strings Attached deliver a set of pop and rock favorites at the Captain’s Table.

Wednesday, June 24

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series continues at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with local favorite Vinyl Tap at 4 p.m.!

At 6 p.m., The Frank P. Quartet takes the stage at the Captain’s Table.

Thursday, June 25

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats back to their stage at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., bring your talents to the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market’s Open Mic Night, 1197 NY 17A.

Friday, June 26

At 5 p.m., enjoy an intimate acoustic set by Justin Cole at All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road.

At 6 p.m., Philip Anthony performs at the Captain’s Table, while Kobi & Al bring their acoustic sounds to the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market.

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., welcomes New York Hall of Fame inductee Robert Hill and his band, with special guest Raquel Chavez, for a special bluesy show at 7 p.m.

At Trail’s End Taphouse, James Katz brings a solo set at 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Vinyl Tap brings their classic rock favorites to the Last Whisky Bar — or head to Fence Road Farm Brewery to catch Dead to the Core delivering all the Grateful Dead tunes you could want.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.