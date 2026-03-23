Music for the Week: Classic rock, blues and more.

Saturday, March 28

Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., welcomes Wickham Falls to their stage at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., get ready for a throwback night of nostalgia at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, with The Sock Hop by Jersey Sound.

If you’re looking for a dose of alt-rock, head to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., to hear No Promises at 7 p.m.

At the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, the REV Dogs bring the best covers at 8 p.m., or hear Hudson Blue and their classic rock favorites at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Devin Daversa brings an acoustic afternoon set to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, at 2 p.m., or hear Wig Jam rock out at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery, & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd.

At 3 p.m., Mark Sganga brings his solo fingerstyle acoustic set to the Last Whisky Bar, or hear classic 80s favorites by Ladies of the 80s at Tin Barn Brewing. Also at 3 p.m., The Outcrops bring blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll to Rushing Duck Brewing.



Wednesday, April 1

Start the month at Danny C’s Wednesday night concert series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with a set by High Strung!

Thursday, April 2

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats perform starting at 6 p.m.



Friday, April 3

Lisa Pellegrino of Soul & Soul brings an intimate set to All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., at 5 p.m.

Friday Night Fish Fry is back at Pennings Farm Market with entertainment by the Rachel Leeya Duo starting at 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for a more bluesy set, head to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., to hear Popa Chubby at 8 p.m., and the Brian Collazo Duo closes the night out at the Last Whisky Bar.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.