Music for the Week

Saturday, July 26

The weekend kicks off strong with Sinus Rhythm bringing classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane) at 12 p.m., setting a laid-back tone. Over at Apple Dave’s Distillery (82 Four Corners Road) at 2 p.m., Ally Acapella delivers soulful, genre-blending covers from Fleetwood Mac to the Fugees, while nearby at Applewood Winery (also at 82 Four Corners Road), Dan Brother adds blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll fire to the afternoon lineup.

If big, anthemic hits are your thing, Crush will be rocking out with 80’s, 90’s, and modern rock covers at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) also at 2 p.m.

Over at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), Ethan Levy performs at 3 p.m., while the 4th Annual Pirate Fest takes over Trails End Taphouse (1197 NY-17A) from 3–9 p.m. with live music from Too Many Captains and plenty of pirate-themed fun for all ages.

At 5 p.m., the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) features the John Reddan Blues Band ($10 cover), followed by an 80s throwback at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass) with the Ladies of the 80’s at 6 p.m. Also at 6 p.m., Sons of Hudson perform at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.). For lakeside vibes, head to Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) at 7 p.m. for reggae with Brother Jerome. The night wraps up with Rev Dogs rocking Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Sunday serves up an easygoing soundtrack beginning at 2 p.m. with JP Conques bringing blues and classic rock to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, Dylan Doyle performing at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, Jeremy Langdale going acoustic at Applewood Winery, and Rachel Leeya blending soul, jazz, and pop at Apple Dave’s Distillery.

At 3 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar hosts Steve Wing and Brian Gens, while the Jackson & Johnson acoustic trio take the stage at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S).

Also at 3 p.m., Sons of Hudson keep the energy going at Tin Barn Brewing. Wrap up your Sunday with Release the Houndz at D’boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30

Midweek music starts rolling at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road), with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Concert Series, featuring Patrick Perone as an Elvis tribute artist and a performance from Fat City Rockers. Then at 6:30 p.m., head over to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., for a legendary blues jam session with Joe Taino. A N.Y.C. and Puerto Rican blues icon, Taino has performed alongside legends like Etta James and Johnny Winter, and has been inducted into both the N.Y. Blues Hall of Fame and the Puerto Rico Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Thursday, July 31

Felix and the Cats hit the stage at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m., delivering a mix of feel-good rock and roll. Later that evening, Trail’s End Taphouse invites you to their Open Mic Night at 7 p.m., welcoming music, poetry, comedy, and spontaneous talent.

Friday, August 1

Kick off August with the Clam ‘n Jam series in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden at 5 p.m. featuring Vera & The Force, followed by Nini and The Gun bringing acoustic pop covers to All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen) at 5 p.m. The dance floor opens at 7 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing with Decades of Dance featuring J.I. Starr spinning disco, salsa, freestyle, and more.

At the same time, JP Conques performs at Meadow Blues, mixing southern rock with soulful acoustic grit. Cove Castle hosts Tony Vee’s New Blues Invitational Jam Session at 7 p.m., while the Jeremy Torres Trio plays the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. The night closes with County One at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.), bringing a high-energy set to cap off a packed Friday.