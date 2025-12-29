Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 3

Starting at 2 p.m., Blues Chamber brings their bluesy tunes to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) for an afternoon set. Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) welcomes the nostalgic Ladies of the 80’s to the stage at 6 p.m. If you’re looking for something more interactive, City Winery (23 Factory St., Montgomery) hosts Hip-Hop/R&B Bingo with Tom Swoope, an energetic, interactive celebration of Hip-Hop and R&B featuring your favorite ’90s hits, complete with a live DJ and live band. Over at the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), unwind with a solo set by Myles Mancuso, or head to the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) for a rockin’ set by Leo & The Lizards.

Sunday, Jan. 4

Warwick Valley Winery welcomes New York roots rock ’n’ roll to the stage with Lucky House starting at 2 p.m., while Smokin’ Buddie Steve brings his sound to Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) at the same time. At 3 p.m., Pauly Di Dio performs at the Last Whisky Bar, and Tin Barn Brewing hosts Hi5 with their crowd-pleasing tunes. Starting at 7:30 p.m., City Winery welcomes Tom Swoope back for another night of Hip-Hop/R&B Bingo, so get ready to sing, dance, and play the game you know and love in a fun new way.

Thursday, Jan. 8

At Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road), enjoy another weekly performance by Felix and the Cats starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Pennings Farm Market welcomes back Big Soda & Special K for a fun night of tunes starting at 5 p.m. Later in the evening, Van Robinson brings his melodies to the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. to close out the night.

