Music for the Week

Saturday, Sept. 27

Saturday kicks off with the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) starting at 12 p.m. This all-day, rain-or-shine celebration features craft beer, cocktails, food trucks, live music, and even drinking contests.

At 1 p.m., Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Road) hosts the JP & Ed duo for an afternoon set, followed by Chas & Joe bringing classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane) at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., Chris Raabe showcases his soulful guitar-driven blues at Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (366 Main St.), while Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) welcomes Crush for a lively performance.

Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) keeps the momentum going with DUG the Band at 4 p.m., serving upbeat cover tunes alongside cider.

In the evening, Some Guys & A Broad bring classic rock favorites to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 6 p.m., while Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) hosts Ladies of the 80’s for their Oktoberfest festivities.

The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park (46 Bowen Road) stages Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe at 7 p.m., a strikingly theatrical musical exploring Poe’s haunting life story. Wrapping up the night, Hit n Run Band rocks Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m. with high-energy covers.

Sunday, Sept. 28

At 2 p.m., Midnight Slim & LaurieAnne return to Clearview Vineyard & Winery with a blend of country rock, classic rock, and pop, while Hillbilly Parade brings upbeat country vibes to Warwick Valley Winery.

The Joe Cirotti Trio delivers rootsy Americana at Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, fusing folk, jazz, country, and bluegrass into an authentic and soulful sound. Also at 2 p.m., John Sheehan performs at Applewood Winery, and the Theatre at Mountain Lake Park presents another showing of “Nevermore.”

At 3 p.m., Frankie & The F-Bombs rock the Last Whisky Bar, Big Soda & The Refreshments take over Pennings Farm Cidery ($5 cover), and County One joins Tin Barn Brewing’s Oktoberfest lineup. To close out the afternoon, Nailed Shutt brings their jam-infused energy to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

“Danny C’s Rocktober” launch at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island). Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot rods, food trucks, two drink bars, and family activities before Iron Cobra delivers a high-energy arena rock tribute from 6 to 9 p.m. That same evening, Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) hosts Andy Stack at 6:30 p.m., showcasing his soulful guitar work and the genre-blending sound of his band, Buffalo Stack.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Blue Arrow Farm brings back Felix and the Cats for another Thursday evening of nostalgic hits starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Friday rounds out the week with diverse performances across the region. Vicki and Joe Botta perform at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen) at 5 p.m. Tin Barn Brewing hosts J.I. Starr’s Decades of Dance at 6:30 p.m., filling the space with freestyle, disco, salsa, and more.

At 7 p.m., The Tee Vee Allstars play at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), followed by Arboline sharing folk favorites at the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. Barrel 28 closes the evening with Identity Crisis at 8:30 p.m., bringing an energetic night of rock and roll.

