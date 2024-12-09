Museum to hold family holiday celebration, craft event

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame at 240 Main Street in Goshen on Saturday, December 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to ring in the season with a holiday craft event. The cost is $10 per child and parents are free. Reservations are not accepted.

The stable will be decorated for the holidays, providing ample photo opportunities, including in the museum’s “one horse open sleigh.” Create tree ornaments, play games and enjoy light refreshments. Each child will receive a small toy while supplies last. Top off your visit with a ride on the museum’s Harness Racing Simulator.

Programs are made possible with support from the United States Trotting Association and the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For more information on the Museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, contact the Education Department at 845-294-6330 or via education@harnessmuseum.com. For information on Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, visit harnessmuseum.com. The Museum’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.