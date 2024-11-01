’Much Ado About Nothing’ coming to SLPAC

A new Shakespeare series is set to debut on November 10 at 1 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center as “Sundays on the Loaf” presents: “Much Ado About Nothing.”

This interactive, staged reading will be directed by Sugar Loaf resident and Yale Drama School graduate Tim Hassler, with a cast of classically trained professional actors from Yale, New York, and Sugar Loaf.

Enjoy this quick, 90-minute romp through Messina, Italy, featuring live music, dancing, puppetry, and of course Shakespeare’s enduring language. With the help of the audience and a bit of imagination, “Much Ado” will be an intimate and accessible portrayal of one of the Bard’s most popular comedies, that explores why we choose to love the people we do.